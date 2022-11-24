Gombe Gov inspects proposed site for family homes housing scheme

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has declared that his administration has concluded all arrangements for the construction of 600 houses under its family housing scheme.

The Governor on Thursday paid an inspection visit to the site of the project all along the Gombe- Kano Bypass road within the metropolis.

The Governor also inspected the ongoing construction of the 500 housing units undertaken by the North East Development Commission, (NEDC).

Speaking in an interview with Journalists shortly after going around the 2 sites, Governor Inuwa Yahaya said that already, the Family Housing Fund, FHF had certified that Gombe State has met all the necessary requirements for the implementation of the project and expressed satisfaction with what he has seen so far.

According to him, “These are fresh brand new layouts and accessibility is key; there must be roads, water supply and there should also be provided for a health care facility, schools, police station as well as provision of playground for the welfare of Children. All these are the essential things that are very necessary and the government will guarantee them on the ground”.

While commenting on the Gombe Special Capital Zone, Inuwa Yahaya said that it is specially meant to house the three arms of government- the executive, legislature and the judiciary, there is going to be a High Court in line with his vision.

The Governor added that immediately after the Gombe motor park is commissioned, Bauchi road motor park will be relocated, and the site and other structures behind the park will be used for the project, maintaining that the resources are available on the ground.

Earlier at the proposed site for construction of the 600 housing units by the state government, the Director General of Gombe Geographic information system, Dr Kabir Usman Hassan highlighted the area of land earmarked for the construction work as well as measures put in place to prevent the erection of illegal structures.

At the construction site of the North East Development Commission’s mass housing, the Director General/ Coordinator of the North East Development Commission in the Gombe state office, Alhaji Shehu Yarima Abdullahi conducted the Governor round some of the completed structures.

Out of the 500 units, two 250 units will be sited in Gombe while the remaining are split across the 11 local government areas to cater for workers in primary health centres and teachers in the rural areas.

Recall that Gombe State had announced plans to construct 1,000 housing units for low-income earners in the state. The project will comprise 1, 2 and 3-bedroom houses which will be sold to beneficiaries at affordable prices.

Also, the Governor had in October last year, laid the foundation for the NEDC’s 500 mass housing units in Gombe State.

