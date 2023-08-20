A total of 6,700 beneficiaries in Akko and Billiri local government areas of Gombe State have been presented with palliative care items by the State Government.

The presentation was done by the State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, who flagged off the palliative distribution over the weekend.

Speaking while officially distributing the palliative care items in Kumo and Billiri, the headquarters of the 2 LGAs, the governor said that the gesture was meant to cushion the global economic hardships coupled with the recent petroleum subsidy removal by the Federal Government.

Inuwa Yahaya, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njoi, said that “The state government is ever ready to support its people to reduce their hardships”.

He further said that the palliative consisted of 1 bag of Rice, 1 carton of spaghetti, 2 bags of fertiliser, and 2 litres of insecticides for each of the beneficiaries.

The Governor added that “This palliative is meant to support the poorest of the poor among us regardless of party, religious, or ethnic affiliation.”

He then charged those responsible for the distributions in the two LGAs to ensure justice and fairness.

In his address, the Chairman, State Steering Committee for the distribution, Alhaji Abdullahi Haruna Abdullahi said that a total of 2020 people will benefit from the palliative care in Billiri LGA and 4,680 in Akko LGA.

He explained that 10 people were selected from each polling unit in the two LGAs using various parameters and indices.

Abdullahi Haruna, who doubles as the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), added that 30,000 people will benefit from the first batch of the distribution across Gombe State.

Akko Local Government Caretaker Chairman, Hon. Abubakar Usman Barambu, and Caretaker Chairperson, Billiri LGA, Margaret Bitrus, commended the Governor for coming to the aid of their people at this critical moment and ensuring judicious distribution to all beneficiaries.





In appreciation, Friday Chiyawa and Anas Lawan, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked the Governor for the gesture, maintaining that the palliative is timely and will go a long way in allaying their sufferings.

In their respective votes of thanks, the Lamido Akko, Alhaji Umar Muhammad Atiku, and Mai Tangle, Malam Dalladi Sanusi Maiyamba, commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya for the gesture, assuring him of judicious distribution.

They said that the gesture clearly demonstrates the governor’s empathy and good leadership style in the state.

