Gombe State governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has congratulated Professor Ibrahim Agbola Gambari on his appointment as the new Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Senior Special Assistant on Media to the governor, Inuwa Yahaya described the appointment as a well-deserved one and based on merit given Professor Gambari’s enviable pedigree in diplomacy, administration and academics.

The governor stated that “I wish to applaud President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Professor Ibrahim Gambari as his new Chief of Staff. This is indeed a good choice, considering his vast knowledge, experience and pedigree in administration and diplomacy both at national and global levels. I have no doubt that he will deploy his wealth of experience, national and global connections in giving Mr President the needed support to deliver on his mandate of taking the nation to the next level”.

The governor then prayed Almighty Allah to guide the new Chief of Staff and bless him with more wisdom as he discharges the onerous national assignment.

In the same vein, Founder and CEO of Kaltum Foundation, Ambassador Ummul-Kalthum Muhammad Rabiu has congratulated Professor Ibrahim Agbola Gambari on his appointment as the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The congratulatory statement was contained in a statement signed by Auwal Umar, the Media Advisor of the Foundation which was made available to Newsmen in Gombe on Thursday.

Ambassador Ummul-Kalthum Muhammad Rabiu was quoted in the statement saying, "I wish to applaud President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Professor Ibrahim Gambari as his new Chief of Staff. This is indeed a good choice, considering his vast knowledge, experience and pedigree in administration and diplomacy both at national and global levels".

He added that “I have no doubt that he will deploy his wealth of experience, national and global connections in giving Mr President the needed support to deliver on his mandate of taking the nation to the next level”.

“The appointment is well deserved and as someone who knows him personally as the Chairman of our BoT and a mentor par excellence, Professor Gambari whose record of service as a Diplomat and global statesman is unblemished will make Nigeria proud. On behalf of my family, and staff of Kalthum Foundation for Peace, I congratulate the Wambai of Ilorin for this historic appointment”, he added.

Ambassador Ummul-kalthum also prayed to Almighty Allah to guide the new Chief of Staff and bless him with more wisdom as he discharges the onerous national assignment.

