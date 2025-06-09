Gombe gov condemns killing of Amadi Kasiran, orders manhunt for killers

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has strongly condemned the brutal killing of a 45-year-old man, Ahmed Aliyu, popularly known as Amadi Kasiran, who was reportedly attacked and murdered by suspected thugs in the Hammadu Kafi area of Gombe.

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday night, June 8, 2025, when the victim was stabbed during the attack and later confirmed dead at the Gombe Specialist Hospital, according to security reports.

Reacting to the incident, the Governor expressed outrage and sorrow, describing the killing as senseless, and completely unacceptable.

He vowed that the state government would not tolerate a resurgence of thuggery and gang-related violence in Gombe State.

The Governor declared “This gruesome act is a direct threat to the peace and safety of our people. Let it be known: violence has no place in Gombe State, and we will deal decisively with anyone caught breaching our peace.”

He directed security agencies to act swiftly and ruthlessly to bring the culprits to justice, stressing that the full weight of the law would be brought to bear on anyone found wielding dangerous weapons or involved in criminal gangs.

“I have instructed all relevant security agencies to move swiftly. We must not allow these elements to terrorise our people. The killers of Ahmed will be hunted down and made to face the full wrath of the law,” he assured.

The Governor added, “To the family and loved ones of the late Ahmed, I extend my deepest condolences. The Government and people of Gombe State mourn with you, and I assure you that justice will be served.”

He further stressed, “I am also calling on the security agencies to step up intelligence gathering and street-level patrols, especially in areas vulnerable to such crimes. Our people deserve to move about freely without fear or threat to their lives and property.”

He assured that “We remain committed to protecting every life and ensuring that peace and security continue to reign in our dear state”.

He called on community members to support law enforcement by providing timely information.

The Governor warned “This state is known for peace, and we intend to keep it that way. We will not allow criminality to fester.”

“Let it be a warning: any individual or group attempting to take us back to the dark days of Kalare violence will have the state to contend with,” the governor warned emphatically, as contained in a statement by

Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General, ( Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe.

