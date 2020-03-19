Gombe gov commiserates with Yunusa Yakubu over mother’s death 

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya , on Wednesday, attended the funeral prayer for the late Hajiya Hauwa Yakubu who died in Gombe at the age of 93 years.

The late octogenarian was the mother of Abuja-based business mogul and Managing-Director/Chief Executive of Lubell Nigeria Limited, Architect Yunusa Yakubu.

The funeral prayer which held at the Emir’s palace, Gombe, was attended by dignitaries, including former Governors of Gombe and Borno states, Sen. Danjuma Goje and Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff respectively, Secretary to Gombe state Government, Commissioners, traditional rulers and other top Government functionaries among hundreds of sympathisers from within and outside the state.

In a condolence message, Governor Yahaya said the late Hajiya Hauwa was a strong woman, great mother and family pillar who sacrificed a lot for her children, instilled discipline and courage in them and nurtured them to become great men and women that the society is proud of.

He described her death as a personal loss, saying the deceased’s elderly counsel and motherly guidance will be greatly missed.

The Governor enjoined Architect Yunusa and all those she left behind to take solace in the fact that the late Hajiya Hauwa lived a fulfilled and exemplary life as well as witnessed the growth and successes of her children in different fields of endeavour.

He urged them to keep her memory alive by always praying for her and upholding the good legacy of honour and resilience she bequeathed to them

Governor Yahaya extended the condolences of the Government and people of Gombe state, praying Almighty Allah to forgive deceased’s shortcomings and grant her Aljannat Firdaus as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the Governor.