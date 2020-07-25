Gombe gov commiserates with Kwara counterpart over father’s death

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has condoled with his Kwara State counterpart, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq over the passing away of his father, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Abdulrasaq, the Mutawalli of Ilorin who died today at the age of 93 years.

In a condolence message on behalf of the Government and people of Gombe State, Governor Yahaya said he was deeply saddened by the news of the demise of the legal icon, whom he described as a principled, disciplined and humble statesman who dedicated his life to the service of Almighty Allah, growth of the nation and the good of his community and humanity.

The Gombe Governor said although the late Mutawalli of Ilorin died at a time his elderly counsel and wisdom were most needed, especially by his son, Governor Abdulrazaq, “We must take solace in the fact that the late diplomat left behind a lasting legacy through his progeny and exemplary life which will continue to be cherished not only in Kwara State but across the nation.”

He prayed Almighty Allah to reward the deceased’s good deeds with Aljannat Firdaus and comfort the family he left behind with the fortitude to bear the great loss as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the Governor.