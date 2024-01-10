Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has reassured potential investors in the mining sector of a peaceful and secure operating environment within the State.

He provided this assurance during the inauguration ceremony of the new leadership of the Gombe State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Mine Workers (NUMW) held in Gombe on Wednesday.

The Governor also reiterated his administration’s commitment to developing the mining sector to stimulate industrial growth, create employment opportunities, and drive economic prosperity.

Inuwa Yahaya, represented by the Commissioner of Energy and Mineral Resources, Hon. Sanusi Ahmed Pindiga, acknowledged the significance of the mining sector in enhancing economic growth and development.

He stated, “Mining is a vital sector that serves as the backbone of the economy in many countries, providing employment opportunities, driving economic growth, and fueling industrial development.”

“While my administration acknowledges the importance of mining to our economic growth, we will not tolerate the activities of illegal miners in Gombe State,” emphasized the Governor.

He further added, “I, therefore, seek the support of this union in curbing illegal mining in the state. I urge you to report any illegal mining site to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources or relevant security agencies, as I assure you of my administration’s commitment to ensuring the safety of legitimate mine workers.”

The Governor congratulated the newly inaugurated leadership of the NUMW, urging them to sustain their partnership with the Gombe State government and relevant stakeholders to enhance mining activities in the state.

In his earlier remarks, the National President of NUMW, Comr. Hamza Muhammad, commended Governor Inuwa for creating an enabling environment for miners in the state. He assured his union’s continued partnership with the government to improve mining activities and curb illegal mining in the state.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE