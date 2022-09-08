Gombe gov approves posting of new permanent secretaries

Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the posting of the newly appointed permanent secretaries to various ministries in the state for the discharge of their duties.

This was according to a press statement signed and made available to newsmen by the state Head of Service, Bappayo Yahaya, through Yakubu Mamman.

The statement indicated the posting of the permanent secretaries as follows: Ibrahim Sulemain from the Ministry of Environment & Forest Resources to the Ministry of Information and Culture while Yambiyu Idris Buba was moved from the HoS Office to the Ministry of Works and Transport as well as Dr Danladi Molta from HoS Office to Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry.

Also, Danladi Adamu was moved from HoS Office to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources; Moh’d Kolo Bajoga from HoS Office to the Ministry of Youth; Larai Maigari from HoS Office to the Ministry of Special Duties and Abubakar Daudu Gadam from HoS Office to Budget Planning and Development Partners Coordination.

The rest are: Suleiman Musa Kwami from HoS Office to Ministry of Rural, Cooperative and Community Development; Ahmed Kasimu Abdullahi from HoS Office to Government House PPS; Muhammad Muhammad Galadima from HoS Office to Ministry of Education; Modi D. Shelpidi from HoS Office to Ministry for local Govt. and Chieftaincy affairs; Iranius M. Mamman from HOCS Office to General Admin Department and Abubakar Hassan from HOCS Office to Ministry of Environment & Forestry resources

The statement advised that all handing/taking over formalities should be completed on or before Monday, September 12, 2022.

It could be recalled that Governor Inuwa Yahaya had last week sworn in the 12 new Permanent Secretaries making each of the 11 local government areas of the state having at least two Permanent Secretaries.

