Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the constitution of a Committee for the Gombe State Quranic Recitation Competition for the years 2023 -2025.

The Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, conveyed the Governor’s approval in a statement.

He disclosed that the Committee is to be chaired by Sheikh Adamu Muhammad Ardo, with Sheikh Naziru Idris, Mal. Musa Adam Maihula, Mal. Musa Hussaini, Alh. Abubakar Manga Usman (Danmakoyom Gombe), Dr. Abubakar Sani Abdullahi, and Mal. Ibrahim Muhammad Barhama as members.

Also serving as members of the Committee are: Mal. Saidu Bappah Malala, Malama Halima Babaji, and Malama Dayyibatu Umar, while the Coordinator of Islamic Religious Studies (IRS) in the Ministry of Education, Malam Nasiru Ibrahim, will serve as Secretary.

All the appointments are with immediate effect, as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House Gombe.

