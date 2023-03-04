Ishola Michael, Gombe

Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has approved the appointment of the immediate past elected Deputy Chairmen of the 11 local Government Councils and all the 114 Councilors as Caretakers in their respective positions with immediate effect.

The Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi announced the Governor’s approval in a statement today.

He said all the appointees are to report to the SSG’s office to collect their letters of appointment and resume duties immediately.

Recall that following the expiration of the tenure of the elected Local Government Chairmen, Deputy Chairmen and Councillors on 21st December 2022, the Governor approved the dissolution of the 11 Local Government Councils in the state.

Also, In January this year, the Governor approved the appointment of Caretaker Chairmen to oversee the affairs of the Local Government Councils as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General ( Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe.