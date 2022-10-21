Gombe gov appoints 2 commissioners, members of Muslim pilgrims welfare board

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has approved the appointment of 2 new Commissioners, the Executive Chairman of the State Internal Revenue Board and two members of the state Muslim pilgrims welfare board.

The Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi who conveyed the governor’s approval, stated that the 2 new members of the Gombe State Executive Council, Hon. Sanusi Ahmed Pindiga from Akko Local Government Area and Hon. Andirya Abishai Moljengo from Kaltungo LGA.

The SSG also conveyed the governor’s approval of the appointments of Sheikh Bashir Umar Kashere and Alh. Sambo Adamu Billiri as members of the board.

According to Njodi, all the appointments take immediate effect, while the date for the swearing-in of the two new commissioners will be announced later.

The governor also approved the appointment of Salihu Baba Alkali, as the executive chairman of the Gombe state Board of Internal Revenue Service.

A retired director at the Federal Inland Revenue Service ( FIRS), Salihu Alkali is a financial management and taxation expert.

He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, Certified National Accountants of Nigeria and Nigerian Institute of Management.

He had previously served as the executive chairman of the Gombe State Board of Internal Revenue Service.

