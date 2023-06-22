Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has assented to the Gombe State Drugs and Medical Consumables Management Agency and Public Wholesale Company Law, 2023.

The law, which the State House of Assembly passed on the 18th of May, 2023, seeks to provide for the establishment of the Gombe State Drugs and Medical Consumables Management Agency.

It will serve as an assured source of qualitative, affordable, and accessible drugs and other medical consumables in the State.

The purpose is to create a patient-centred supply chain standard that will achieve significant levels of efficiency and effectiveness in the delivery of healthcare products to the citizenry in line with Universal Health Coverage as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli.