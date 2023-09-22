The Gombe State Procurement Bureau, otherwise known as the Due Process Office, has been ranked the 2nd best in the country in terms of administrative proficiency, leading to an award for the Director General of Due Process, Mohammed Babayola Isah, as the ‘Ambassador of Ethics and Conscience’.

The announcement was made by an anti-corruption group, the Centre for Ethics and Self-Value Orientation, during its meeting on Thursday.

The Director General was honoured with the Corporate Ethics and Integrity Compliance Award/Gold Medal for his tact in transparency, accountability, and responsiveness in government business.

This information was conveyed in a statement signed by Joshua Danmalam, the Information Officer at the SSG’s Office in Gombe, and made available to journalists on Friday.

During the award presentation to the Director General, Mohammed Babayola Isah, and some staff of the Bureau, the Chief Executive Officer of the Centre, Salihu Musa Yakubu, explained that the Bureau has shown due diligence in government procurement processes.

He mentioned that despite the pervasive nature of corruption in Nigeria, the Gombe Procurement Bureau has displayed an enviable track record in developing and building confidence in the true essence of governance for the overall interest of the people.

He expressed the Center’s willingness to collaborate with the state government in offering training to 100 staff of the state civil service as part of its reward system for excellent performance.

He further explained that the centre would sponsor 70% of the training requirements, while the state government would cover the remaining 30% of the sponsorship.

The Secretary to the Gombe State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, who was equally honoured as the overseeing authority of the State Procurement Bureau, expressed gratitude to the centre for championing the fight against corruption in the country.

He mentioned that his views on responsive governance took a dramatic twist when he became the Secretary to the State Government under the leadership of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, who is always consistent with the ideals of transparency and accountability.

The SSG appreciated the centre for offering to train 100 staff of the state government, stating that the administration of Governor Inuwa Yahaya is ready to partner with the centre in this regard.





In his remarks, the elated award recipient and Director General of the Gombe State Procurement Bureau, Mohammed Babayola Isah, appreciated the centre for identifying with the laudable achievements of the bureau in good governance.

He expressed gratitude to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for the confidence he reposed in him and to the SSG for his consistent guidance, adding that the award will inspire him and his staff to put in more effort in discharging their assigned duties.

According to the Centre for Ethics and Self-Value Orientation, the Gombe State Procurement Bureau, otherwise known as the Due Process Office, ranked first in the North-East region and second best in the country.

The centre emphasised that with the performance and corruption-free posture of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, the centre will honour him with an award.

The centre, based in Lokoja, the capital of Kogi State, is an international anti-corruption organisation that specialises in conducting annual independent secret investigations and budget tracking using the instrumentality of opinion polls, interviews with informants, questionnaires, and project site visits without the knowledge of the targeted subject.

