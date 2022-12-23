Gombe CP presents N9.2m cheques to families of 3 deceased officers

Gombe State Police Commissioner, Oqua Etim has presented cheques amounting to the sum of N9,232,576.77 to the families of three slain officers under the Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman Family Group Life Assurance Scheme.

The beneficiaries who were presented with the cheques of different amounts were Zainab Abdullahi Salisu, N3,548,717.17; Ameria Abiather, N3,548,717.17; and Jethro Usman N2,135,142.43 on behalf of their families.

While presenting the cheques to the beneficiaries at the Command headquarters in Gombe, on behalf of the IGP, CP Oqua Etim said that the Inspector General of Police is very passionate about the welfare of the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force.

He said that “it is as a result of this giant stride that on behalf of the IGP, I am presenting cheques worth N9,232,576.77 under the ‘IGP’s Group Life Assurance Scheme’ to the families and next of kin of deceased police officers, who died while in active service of their fatherland.”

He assured that the Police would not relent in its welfare scheme for its personnel who have sacrificed their lives fighting for the peace and progress of the country.

The Commissioner urged the beneficiaries to judiciously use the money for the maintenance and welfare of the families and advised the guardians to assist in ensuring the good education of the families of the deceased Police Officers.

He added that the ‘IGP’s Group Life Assurance Scheme’ was meant to support the deceased immediate families.

Two of the beneficiaries, Zainab Abdullahi and Jethro Usman, thanked Almighty God for witnessing the day by receiving the unexpected amount of money.

They also extended their appreciation to the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Police for coming to their aid, promising to make good use of the money as it comes in their time of need.

Jethro Usman said, “words are not enough for us to express our gratitude. We promise you that we will use what we received in a good way to ensure good maintenance of our families”.

