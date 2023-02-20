Ishola Michael

Commissioner of Police, Gombe State Command, Oqua Etim, has appealed to the Traditional Rulers in the state to use their influence and fatherly positions to talk to the members of their communities to shun violence or any other vices and conduct themselves concerning the rule of law.

He also commended their efforts to ensure peace in their communities across the state, particularly during the electioneering campaigns.

The Police Commissioner appealed when he paid visits to Kaltungo Emirate and Billiri Chiefdom as well as Akko Emirate in continuation of his tour to the 11 Local Government Areas of the state.

Oqua Etim said that he deemed it fit to pay homage and accord respect to the traditional institutions in the state by giving honour to whom honour is due.

The CP reiterated the Command’s readiness to provide adequate security before, during, and after the General Elections.

The Commissioner was at the three Local Government Areas to familiarize with the Councils, solicit support and seek fatherly counsel and blessings from the Mai Kaltungo, Engineer Saleh Muhammad Umar OON, Mai Tangle Alh. Sanusi Danladi Maiyamba and the Lamido of Akko, Alh Umar Muhammad Atiku.

While responding, the Mai Kaltungo, Engr. Saleh Muhammad Umar OON applauded the Commissioner for the visit and assured him of their commitment to maintaining the relative peace enjoyed by the loving people of his community.

In his remarks, Mai Tangale Sanusi Maiyamba said that the Commissioner of Police will continue to have their maximum support and cooperation in ensuring Gombe remains the most peaceful state in Nigeria.

The Lamido of Akko, Alh Umar Muhammed Atiku, welcomed the Commissioner of police and thanked him for visiting his emirate.

Expressing their gratitude to the Commissioner of Police, the three Palaces gave out gifts to the CP, as contained in a statement by ASP Mahid Mu’azu U Abubakar, Police Public Relations Officer.