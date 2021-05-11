Gombe considers World Bank loan to fight erosion at FCE (Tech) Gombe

Worried by the gully erosion that is gradually subduing the Federal College of Education (Technical) in the state, the Gombe State Government has declared interest in taking a loan from the World Bank in order to address problems now that it can be salvaged.

The expression was made public by the Deputy Governor, Manassah Daniel Jatau, while receiving a Presidential Visitation Panel led by Professor Kenneth Okiongbo, who was in Gombe on an assessment visit to the school.

The deputy governor who received the delegation on behalf of Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya said that the intervention would not be out of place since it is to the advantage of the state.

He further said that the state government had already intervened in the erosion control of the college through the diversion of some major structures at the State Mega Park which is very close to the school, assuring that the government is working assiduously to the reality and completion of the work on the erosion sites.

Jatau also said that the government is comprised of many educationists, as such, it is very sensitive to matters that has to do with the educational development of the state.

He then called on the panel, especially the school management, to assist the state-owned College of Education in Billiri which is in its tender stage, in various aspects of its development.

Earlier, Chairman of the Presidential Panel, Prof. Okiongbo called on the state government to do more interventions in the school in the areas of erosion control and road infrastructures. He stated, however, that the school is well managed and gave kudos to the management.

The Presidential Panel was inaugurated on April 12, 2021, in Abuja to carry out their assignment in the aforementioned areas within the period of 2011 – 2015 and 2016 – 2020.

