Gombe community lauds Ashaka Cement over electricity project

Members and leaders of Badadbi village in Funkaye Local Government Area of Gombe State has applauded AsakaCem Ltd, a subsidiary of Lafarge Africa Plc., for helping to connect the community to the national grid, ending 100years of living in darkness by the people of the village.

According to a statement, the Village Head of Badabdi, Alhaji Abdullahi Aminu while speaking on the development, noted that the unprecedented development has undisputedly transformed the lives of the villagers who had been living a very difficult life for years, having to travel for kilometres before they could get access to basic things like cold water and charging of their mobile phones.

“The electricity project has opened windows of opportunities for our people. Many businesses have opened since the completion of the project. People have opened welding workshops, traders are now selling ice blocks and cold drinks in their shops, and these have made life easier and cheaper for us,” Aminu said.

The village head added that apart from the electricity, the company through its CSR interventions has assisted them with access roads through the construction of culverts along the rural pathway leading to the village.





Speaking on the development, the Managing Director, AshakaCem Ltd, Ibrahim Aminu reiterated the building solutions company’s commitment to building progress for its communities through sustainable projects that will improve the socio-economic wellbeing of its host community.

He stated that the AshakaCem Community Relations Committee (CSR), under the chairmanship of the Plant Manager meets regularly to discuss and come up with projects and initiatives that will positively impact the host communities, adding that Badabdi settlement falls within the ring one communities of AshakaCem.