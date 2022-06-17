Gombe commences mass vaccination against measles, meningitis, yellow fever, Covid-19

In line with the administration’s policy of providing quality healthcare to the people of the state, Gombe State Government has flagged off Integrated Maternal Newborn and Child Health (MNCH) week featuring the commencement of Mass Vaccination Campaigns against Measles, Meningitis, Yellow Fever and Covid-19 from Friday 17th June to 8th July 2022.

While performing the ceremony at the Gombe Emir’s Palace, on Friday, the State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya said that the activity is a move towards improving the health status of the entire population of the state.

Represented by the deputy governor, Manassah Daniel Jatau, the governor said that it is also to ensure that the morbidity and mortality of mothers, newborns and under five years are reduced to the barest minimum.

According to him, “you are all aware that our government has ensured efficient and effective primary health care services delivery in the state since its inception on the 29th of May, 2019.”

“As of today the state has successfully handled cases of Lassa Fever, while it is prepared to handle emergency health issues such as Ebola, Monkeypox and others,” he added.

He also said that “for us to achieve the laudable objectives, the great support from the Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHCDA), its partners and relevant stakeholders must be acknowledged and accepted.”

The Governor called for the support of Traditional Rulers and Religious Leaders, Civil Society Organizations, Women groups, the Media, and other general members of the public for the success of the exercise.

Earlier in his remarks, the State Commissioner of Health, Dr Habu Dahiru said that, the mass campaign for vaccination targets women, mothers and children under five across the state.

The Commissioner who commended the zeal put by the present administration in the health sector explained that the leadership of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has contained Lassa Fever and has vaccinated many people against Covid-19 including the Governor and his Deputy.





Executive Secretary, PHCDA Gombe State, Dr Shuaibu Abdulrahaman, said the exercise shall be carried out in all the 114 wards in the state, covering all the eligible population including mothers, children and adults depending on the vaccination beginning from Friday 17th June to 8th July 2022.

Dr Shuaibu revealed that Gombe, Ogun and Lagos were the three states in Nigeria where the exercise shall be taking place.

Dr Shuaibu explained that Yellow Fever vaccination covers children from 9 months to adults of 44 years, measles for children of 9 months to 59 months, while Men-A is for children 10-11 years and routine immunization for children 0-23 months.

Vitamin-A is to be administered on children of 6-59 months, Covid-19 for adults 18 years and above, Fesolate /Folic for pregnant Mothers, Anti- Malaria drugs for children and pregnant women and Deworming tablets for children.

The Senior District Head of Gombe, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abubakar, appreciated the government for having the people of the state at heart and providing vaccination towards improving their health status.

In his goodwill message, Mr Yahaya Ahmed of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency appreciated the efforts of the state government toward advancing the health of the citizenry.

Representatives of Development Partners, Mr Patrick of the World Health Organization commended the state Government for embarking on the mass vaccination program and assured of their continued support towards enhancing the livelihood of the people in the state.

