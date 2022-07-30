Gombe-Bauchi highway cut off for fouth time, commuters stranded

For the fourth time in one month, the failed portion on the ever busy Bauchi – Gombe highway caved in on Saturday morning following a heavy downpour of rain thereby leaving commuters along the road stranded in Bara.

The culverts have defied all efforts to reclaim it as it was overrun by a heavy downpour while under rehabilitation but it was cut off A gain Friday evening.

Information from the Bauchi State Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) contained that the construction company, ENERCON has since a week stopped work after the palliative work was done on one lane of the Bara -Gombe with the excuse of waiting for the supply of cement.

FRSC stated that the culverts have given way to the gravels and literates due to continual rainfall in recent days declaring that the location is not motorable therefore motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

According to the FRSC, the alternative routes from Adamawa – Abuja is Yola- Gombe – Dukku – Darazo – Bauchi – Jos – Abuja while Abuja – Yola is Abuja – Jos – Bauchi – Darazo – Dukku – Gombe – Yola.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘39.6 percent of unmarried university students use sexual performance-enhancing drugs’

EXPERTS say that the use of sexual performance-enhancing drugs is an emerging public health issue that requires a university-wide health advocacy campaign to stop among unmarried students in Nigerian universities…

Tips on building a happy and healthy relationship

Building a happy relationship entails setting certain relationship goals. These goals revitalise your relationship and also help you spice things up. You might be surprised that these little efforts can go a long way in helping you build a better and outstanding relationship…

Safety precautions to observe at the airport

In order for you not to fall victim of criminal elements who disguise as fellow passengers or dishonest airport staff, here are safety precautions you should observe when next you visit the airport…

Safety tips to observe when boarding a ride from a ride-hailing app

In order to ensure your safety when next you board a ride, here are safety tips to observe when boarding a ride on ride-hailing apps…





Secure your social media accounts from hackers with these tips

It is no longer news that a lot of social media accounts are being hacked daily. It is so painful to have built a strong social media presence and eventually lose it to the hands of social media hackers. These tips will guide you on how to protect your social media accounts easily without struggle…

Things to look out for before starting a business

Commuters stranded as Gombe – Bauchi highway is cut off for 4th time, motorists diverted to alternate longer routes