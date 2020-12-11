Gombe awards N2.8bn contract for roads in Nafada, Funakaye, three-span bridge in Dukku LGAs

Gombe State government, through the Joint Project Development Agency, has awarded a contract worth N2.8 billion for the construction of roads in Nafada and Furnakaye and a three-span bridge in Dukku Local Government Areas of the State.

Speaking on behalf of the State Government during the signing of the contract agreement, the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Gombe state, Alhaji Abubakar Inuwa Kari, said that it was the first phase of the contract being awarded through the newly established State Joint Project Development Agency.

The first project, as explained by the Chief of Staff, is the construction of Kwanar Rugaji-Kochechiya- Jagabari- Fitila-Almakashi- Kuka Bakwai road with a spur in Galgardu in Funakaye Local Government Area of the State awarded to Hanan Construction Company at the sum of N2,157, 181, 000 with a completion period of 15 months.

He also said that the second project is the construction of a three-span bridge in Lambo Dashi on Dukku-Wawa-Biri and Wuro Bapparu road awarded to EEC International Limited at the cost of N757, 355, 565,60k with a completion period of 4 months.

The CoS added that, “The contribution formula for these projects is going to be 60/40 with the State Government funding sixty percent while the Local Governments contribute forty per cent.”

Inuwa Kari said that the award of the contracts by the Inuwa Yahaya-led administration through the State Joint Project Development Agency is going to be a continuous process as the present government in the State is poised to deliver the dividends of democracy to all the nooks and crannies of the State in line with its campaign promises.

The Director-General of the State Joint Project Development Agency, Engr. Idris Mahdi said that the doors of the Agency are open to all Local Government Councils in the State to submit proposals in respect of any joint projects they may wish to execute in their respective areas.

He assured that more projects will be awarded by the present administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya through the Agency for the overall development of the state.

Speaking on behalf of the construction companies, the Project Manager, EEC International Limited, Dong Jian assured of quality and timely execution of the projects.

Representatives of EEC International Limited and Hanan Construction Company signed for their respective companies while Secretaries/ Overseers of Dukku and Funakaye LGAs signed on behalf of their local councils.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Gombe awards N2.8bn contract Gombe awards N2.8bn contract

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Gombe awards N2.8bn contract Gombe awards N2.8bn contract

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE