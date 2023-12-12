Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has approved the appointment of some principal officers to the Gombe State House of Assembly Service Commission.

The move is to infuse renewed vigour and efficiency into the operations of the House of Assembly for enhanced service delivery across various spheres of governance.

The newly appointed officials are Aishatu H. Abdulkadir, Secretary, House of Assembly Service Commission; Hauwa Abdullahi, Deputy Clerk, House of Assembly; Abubakar Mohammed Umar, Director of Legislative Affairs; and Auwal Abdulmajid, Director of Administration, House of Assembly.

As conveyed by the Permanent Secretary of the Bureau for Public Service Reforms, Abubakar Hassan, these appointments are in line with Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s commitment to ensuring the optimization of the state’s civil service apparatus for improved governance and service delivery to the people of Gombe State.

All the appointments are with immediate effect, as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli

Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe

