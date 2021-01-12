Gombe approves Saturday, January 16 for Mai Tangale’s burial

The funeral of the late Mai Tangale, Dr Abdu Buba Maisheru II who died on Sunday, January 10, 2020, at the age of 72 after a brief illness is to hold on Saturday, January 16, 2021.

To this effect, Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya approved the constitution of a committee headed by the State Deputy Governor, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau to organise a befitting burial ceremony for the late traditional ruler.

Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi in a statement on Tuesday, also listed members of the committee to include Mr Nitte Amangal, Chairman, APC Caretaker Committee, Hon. Tulpukut Mai Kardi and Hon. Rambi Ibrahim Ayala of the Gombe State House of Assembly.

Others are Justice Beatrice Iliya and Justice Idi Appolos of the High Court of Justice Gombe State and Mrs Margret Audu, Executive Chairperson of Billiri LGA.

Also to serve on the committee are Hon. Mela Audu Nunghe (SAN), Commissioner for Special Duties and his Works and Housing counterpart, Engr. Abubakar Bappah Musa, Group Captain Bitrus P. Bilal (Rtd) Special Adviser to the Governor on Development Control and Enforcement, Mr Babaji Babadidi, Chairman SUBEB and Barr. Abdulrasheed Ajuji Waziri, (Wazirin Tangale) while the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo Waziri serves as Secretary.

Meanwhile, Governor Yahaya visited Poshiya Palace of the Mai Tangale in Billiri Local Government area, where he counselled the family of the late traditional ruler and the people of the Tangale Chiefdom to remain calm and ensure that the peace the royal father preached and died for continues to prevail in the land.

While answering questions from newsmen shortly after the visit to the royal family, the governor expressed optimism that God will guide both the Tangale traditional council and the state government to do the correct thing and move forward.

He said that “we will keep ourselves as a family and we will not derail, and I believe God in His wisdom will guide us to do the correct thing and move forward.”

Yahaya who was accompanied by the Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abubakar Inuwa Kari, Commissioners, State APC Caretaker Chairman, Special Advisers, PPS and other senior government officials.

The governor had earlier in a message of condolence, expressed grief over the death of His Royal Highness, Dr. Abdu Buba Maisheru II, the Mai Tangale, whom he described as an exemplary leader who will be remembered for his commitment to peace and unity.

In the statement, he said the demise of the traditional ruler at this time is indeed a great loss not only to the Tangale traditional council but also to the people and government of Gombe State as well as Nigeria at large.

The governor described the late Mai Tangale as a highly respected monarch whose 19-year reign on the throne helped in promoting unity and peace in Tangale land as well as attracting significant development and progress to his people.

He added that, “His Royal Highness was a distinguished traditional ruler who dedicated his royal duties towards building a united community, both in his role as a key member of the Gombe State Council of Emirs and Chiefs and as the chairman of the Northern Christian Traditional Rulers. We will surely miss his royal counsels, fatherly guidance and advice.”

The governor praised the contributions of the royal father to the peaceful coexistence and socio-economic development of his Chiefdom and the state, which he said endeared him to his subjects and all those who related with him.

On behalf of the government and people of Gombe State, Governor Yahaya conveyed his deepest condolences to his immediate family and the entire Tangale community over the huge loss of the royal father, praying Almighty God to grant him eternal rest.

