Gombe airport ready for this year’s Hajj operations  ― NCAA regional manager certifies 

By Ishola Michael - Gombe 
The Regional Manager of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Ango Shehu has certified that the Gombe International Airport has met the minimum requirements for the conduct of this year’s Hajj operations.
The NCAA Regional Manager gave this indication while briefing Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya on the outcome of their follow-up assessment visit to the Gombe International Airport.
He said that there is a significant improvement in facilities at the Gombe International Airport when compared to the gaps identified in their first visit.
Ango Shehu, however, told the governor that the Authority will communicate in writing to the State Government on further improvements needed on the Airport for smooth and effective operations.
While responding, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya said that his administration is committed to improving facilities at the Gombe International Airport which has seen no intervention since its establishment.


Represented by the Secretary to the Gombe State Government Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, the governor thanked the NCAA team for the follow-up inspection visit insisting that his administration will do everything necessary to ensure smooth conduct of this year’s Hajj operations.

