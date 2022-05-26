Gombe 2023: Governor Inuwa Yahaya wins second term primary

Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya on Thursday secured the approval of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates for his second term ticket to contest the governorship election in 2023.

The Governor was declared winner and candidate for the party by Dr Danjuma Dabo, the APC State’s returning officer for the primary election after securing the 563 delegates’ voice votes.

Inuwa Yahaya, who was first elected in 2019, appreciated the support given to him by the delegates to fly the party’s flag again.

While declaring the results, Danjuma Dabo explained that five delegates were elected across 114 wards of the 11 Local Government Areas of the State but due to various challenges, only 563 were ratified instead of 570.

He also said that the Governor had proven himself by securing the votes of the entire delegates without any dissenting voice.

He told the Governor, “You have just been affirmed through voice votes, without dissenting voice as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Gombe State.





“By the powers confirmed on me, I hereby announce Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 election.” He said.

In his response, Inuwa Yahaya lauded the delegates for their trust in his leadership, while promising to consolidate on the ongoing infrastructural development.

He said, “I thank the president for standing firm in this hard time and in providing good leadership. Together with you we shall work and fight to come back to the Gombe Government House.

“I’m convinced that the people are supportive, I will like to assure everyone especially the delegates that their support will not go in vain. I thank you all for this profound opportunity, with you all we stand to conquer, No-shaking! No-shaking,” Yahaya said.

The highly attended primary election, which was organised in a crowded conference centre, had some delegates standing as they rejoiced about their choice of candidate.

