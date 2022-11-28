Goldwholesales: The Leading Jewelers

Starting and running a business is not for the faint-hearted, especially in times when the economic policies of many nations are rapidly changing to catch up with the fluctuating markets caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. For Goldwholesales, a jewelry enterprise owned by Adetutu Ogunbanwo, the journey hasn’t been easy and but she has been making headway because she had invested so much in acquiring knowledge about the business before starting her company.

On what sets her business apart from others in your industry, she said “I give the best grams rate, prompt response, and timely delivery to my customers”.

From humble beginnings, Adetutu has built her jewelry brand and she sees it’s worth growing hundreds of million of dollars in years to come.

Probed on the hardest part of being an entrepreneur, the jeweler stated that “it is the starting. It wasn’t easy having to sell off my property and I started small before growing to the capacity we currently operate on”.

Goldwholesales is renowned for her excellent customer care service as Adetutu personally makes sure all her customers are satisfied with her services. She ensures that through verifying complaints and finding solutions to it so as to make the customer happy, get a referral and keep the customer.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

INEC Area Office In Ebonyi Set Ablaze, PVCs, Ballot Boxes Burnt

Three weeks after the Independent National Electoral Commission, ( INEC) Area offices in Abeokuta and Ede in Ogun and Osun States, respectively were set ablaze, the Commission has suffered another attack…

Governor Adeleke Makes First Appointments, Names SSG, Chief Of Staff, Spokesperson

Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Sunday announced the appointment of Mr Teslim Igbalaye, former Local Government and ALGON chairman as the Secretary to the State Government…

“Restructured Or Repainted,” New Naira Notes Will Replace Old Ones, Emefiele Insists

The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele has insisted that it does not matter how Nigerians describe the newly redesigned naira notes…