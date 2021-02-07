Goldberg’s ‘Ariya Repete’ wraps up in style

One of Nigeria’s leading beer brands, Goldberg Lager has successfully ended the 2020/2021 edition of its proprietary music talent show, Ariya Repete.

After months of exciting musical performances, Ariya Repete 2020 finally came to an exciting conclusion on January 25 as the host, a renowned TV personality, VJ Adams, thrilled the audience with awe-inspiring moments.

The four finalists also treated the audience at home to some spectacular performances as they showed why they have gotten this far in the competition.

Prior to the finale, Goldberg put together a series of exciting events which created some palpable anticipation for the concluding episode. This included a mentorship session with brand ambassador, Olamide, as well as some radio rounds which gave the contestants one last chance to galvanise their fans.

Olamide also produced a truly momentous performance to cap off a special night.

After all the votes were counted, Babatunde Abideen (Babzman), Prince Sunny Gold (PSG) and Ojaduwa Emmanuel (Dr. Flowz) emerged as first, second and third position winners respectively.

Winner of this year’s edition, Babzman, who couldn’t hold his excitement, said: “I am just so grateful to everyone that voted and supported me in achieving this height. I am very grateful,” he said.

Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Lager, Nigerian Breweries, Omotunde Adenusi said: “It’s been a great show, and I’m glad to see these talented acts emerge as winners. I believe, however, that everyone who has come on the show is a winner, and we are proud of the talents we have uncovered over the course of these two months.”

