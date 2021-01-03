Goldberg revamps Ibadan Cultural Centre relaxation hub

As part of its efforts to deliver quality enjoyment to consumers, Goldberg Lager has completed the renovation of the Cultural Centre at Mokola, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Unveiled at an exclusive event on Saturday, December 19, the Regional Business Manager, Nigerian Breweries Plc, in his keynote address, said: “It is my pleasure to declare the cultural centre open, for the enjoyment of the public. This one-time dilapidated monument has received a complete facelift.”

“We invite families and friends to come and experience the newly commissioned recreational centre, which now has ultra-modern relaxation facilities for the enjoyment of everyone in Ibadan,” he added.

In his remarks, the National Trade Marketing Manager, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Funso Ayeni, expressed appreciation to the people of Oyo State for their support over the years, adding that Goldberg will continue to deliver more enjoyment to residents and visitors of the state.

“Ori-oke, the ultra-modern recreational the facility now comes complete with an elevated experience that includes a cluster market, standard car park, a new central gate, stencil branding/permanent visibility and many more, offering unique experience which is a destination for relaxation, fun, and excitement.

“Goldberg is a brand that celebrates and associates with not just the cultural beliefs of the people, but also believes in keeping values and traditions alive and fresh as a way to shape the future. This is why the brand embarked on the makeover of the popular facility.”

UFitFly has unveiled Nollywood star, Lateef Adedimeji as the celebrity that will lead tourists on a leisure trip to Zanzibar scheduled for February next year.

Speaking shortly after he was unveiled recently at the Oluyole, Ibadan office of the firm, the film-maker, actor and director, stressed the importance of taking a vacation to the well-being of every individual.

According to him, “taking vacation is most important because when you’re in a particular place for too long, it will limit your spirit of creativity, but when you expose yourself to a new place, your brain can open up to new things and ideas.

