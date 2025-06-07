Goldberg gears up to honour culture the Gold Standard way at Ojude Oba festival 2025

AS the vibrant town of Ijebu-Ode prepares for this year’s iconic Ojude Oba Festival 2025, Goldberg is once again stepping into the spotlight to honour the timeless beauty of Yoruba culture with a bold, gold-standard cultural showcase.

Rooted in tradition and fuelled by pride, Goldberg’s presence at the Ojude Oba festival 2025 will reflect the essence of the Omoluabi spirit: honour, respect, and a deep connection to heritage. As thousands gather for the revered regberegbe processions and cultural pageantry, Goldberg will celebrate the legacy of the past and the evolution of Yoruba identity into the future.

Guided by the theme “Our Culture, the Gold Standard,” Goldberg will host a range of culturally immersive activities, spotlighting authentic Yoruba traditions, regal fashion, and intergenerational pride. With every procession, dance, and celebratory toast, the brand seeks to amplify the enduring elegance and excellence of the Yoruba people.

“Ojude Oba is not just a festival; it’s a living archive of identity and pride,” said Sandra Amachree, Head of Marketing Communications, Nigerian Breweries. “Goldberg proudly aligns with this spirit, showing up not just as a drink of celebration, but as a custodian of culture.”

Beyond the celebration, Goldberg’s commitment includes community empowerment initiatives and collaborations with local artisans and creatives, reinforcing the brand’s deep roots in the land and people. This year, Goldberg invites all festivalgoers and viewers across Nigeria to raise a glass to heritage, elevate identity, and honour Yoruba excellence.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE