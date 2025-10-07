Gold surges past $4,000 as ETFs record strongest quarter ever

Gold surged past $4,000 an ounce on Tuesday, reaching a new record as investors moved towards the precious metal amid a weaker dollar and rising expectations of further United States Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Futures for gold are now up more than 50% this year, marking the strongest annual return since 1979.

A report by the World Gold Council released on Tuesday showed that global gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw their largest quarterly inflows on record during the three months ending in September.

Inflows into gold ETFs rose 23% to $26 billion compared with the previous quarter, led by North American investors, followed by those in Europe and Asia.

“Ongoing trade, policy, and geopolitical risks continue to persist with no clear signs of abatement,” the report said.

The report also noted a significant rise in gold trading activity during the period. Average daily volumes climbed 34% month over month, fuelled by record-setting prices that hit 13 new all-time highs in September.

Wall Street analysts remain optimistic about gold. Goldman Sachs recently reaffirmed the metal as its “highest-conviction long recommendation.”

On Monday, JPMorgan analysts said that “pullbacks, which typically come 2-3 months after the initial Fed cut, have been dips to buy into gold.”

Concerns over the Federal Reserve’s independence, following President Trump’s push to remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook, have also added to the bullish outlook for gold.

“From a gold perspective, if Fed independence fears are realised it could diminish confidence in treasuries and rapidly increase anxiety about debt debasement, with increased inflows into the metal having the potential to supercharge a rally and add even greater upside risk to our baseline forecasts,” JPMorgan analysts wrote last month.

While JPMorgan forecasts gold to reach $4,000 by early 2026, the bank also said that “even relatively meagre rotations” away from the US Treasury market into gold could push prices beyond $5,000 per ounce within two quarters.

(Yahoo Finance)

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

