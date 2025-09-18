Gold IRA: What it is and How it Works

People turn to gold when inflation climbs or markets get shaky. Many see it as a reliable spot to park money and preserve worth. If you want to add actual gold to your retirement savings through an individual retirement account, or IRA, you’ll have to set up a specific version called a gold IRA.

These accounts often carry steeper costs, though, and they might not build your savings like stocks or bonds could over time. Here’s a look at the basics before you decide to start one.

What is a gold IRA?

A gold IRA lets you keep real gold and certain other metals in your retirement mix. Regular IRAs don’t permit this because the IRS treats physical gold like a collectible item.

Putting IRA funds into collectibles counts as taking money out right away, which could trigger taxes plus a 10 percent extra charge.

You can invest in a gold IRA through various brokers or custodians. The yearly limits match those for standard IRAs: up to $7,000 in 2024 and 2025, or $8,000 for anyone 50 and up.

How gold IRAs work

These accounts function much like standard IRAs, except they let you include actual gold and metals in the holdings. IRAs help you save for later years, with the funds growing without taxes until you pull them out. Another option is a Roth IRA, where you use money you’ve already paid taxes on, so later withdrawals come out free of taxes.

With a gold IRA, you buy and keep the real metal, which requires a bank or similar place to hold it safely. That’s part of why the fees run higher than for typical IRAs. Remember, you can’t keep the gold at your house, or the IRS will treat it as if you’ve withdrawn from the account.

Types of gold IRAs

Traditional gold IRAs use money before taxes, and the savings build up without taxes hitting them until retirement withdrawals begin.

Roth gold IRAs take after-tax money, meaning no upfront tax break, but you can take out funds later without owing taxes.

SEP gold IRAs suit small business owners or those working for themselves. You can put in up to 25 percent of your pay or $70,000 in 2025, whichever is smaller.

Pros and cons of gold IRAs: top reasons to consider opening an account

On the plus side, gold IRAs offer the same tax perks as regular ones. Your investments grow without taxes until you start drawing them in retirement, and Roth versions mean no taxes on those later payouts.

Gold often moves differently from stocks, so adding a bit can spread out your risks.

Some people count on gold to guard against rising prices over the years.

Drawbacks include higher charges compared to standard IRAs, which many brokers offer without setup costs. Custodians bill for storing the metal, and other expenses can cut into what you earn.

Gold doesn’t generate income like dividends from stocks; its worth shifts with market prices. Buy 10 ounces today, and you’ll still hold 10 ounces down the road, valued at whatever the going rate is then.

These IRAs stick to physical metals only, so you can’t mix in stocks or bonds. For those, you’d need another IRA, but the total limits apply across all your accounts.

Alternative ways to invest in gold through a traditional IRA

You can gain gold exposure in a regular IRA by picking funds tied to gold, like exchange-traded funds, or ETFs. This keeps things straightforward and lets you use familiar brokers, dodging the extra fees of gold IRAs. Several strong gold-focused funds are available for this approach.

If you insist on owning the actual metal, though, a gold IRA is the way to go.

Bottom line

Gold IRAs give you a spot in your retirement accounts for metals like gold, with tax advantages built in. Just note the fees tend to exceed those for standard IRAs. While gold might help balance your holdings and stand up to inflation, it hasn’t matched stock performance over long stretches.