GOLD DUST: Treasures of Quiet Years By Dr Ayima Lott-Jonathan

Reviewed by Professor Mondy Selle Gold

American business schools routinely celebrate the founder’s journey: the garage where an idea takes shape, the first employee who joins an uncertain venture, the near collapse that tests the founder’s resolve, and the breakthrough that transforms an audacious vision into a viable enterprise. Dr Ayima Lott-Jonathan’s Gold Dust: Treasures of Quiet Years offers a compelling Nigerian counterpart to this familiar narrative. Set against the social and cultural landscape of Abuja and the Niger Delta, it recounts the development of an educational institution whose ultimate measure of success is not market valuation, but the lives it educates, the families it strengthens, and the future it helps shape. Here, entrepreneurship extends beyond commercial achievement to the disciplined conversion of conviction into an enduring public good. Dr Lott-Jonathan has a personal vantage point on a defining chapter in Nigeria’s contemporary history. Her memoir, however, reaches beyond that association to establish her own professional and entrepreneurial identity. Through her experiences in law, education, and institution building, she presents a life shaped by personal conviction, consequential decisions, and the determination to turn vision into practical achievement.

The title suggests that a person’s deepest contributions may not be immediately apparent, but emerge through perseverance, discernment, and the ability to recognise possibility amid difficult circumstances. Her account offers insight into both the demands of building educational institutions in Nigeria and the responsibilities that accompany a vision intended to outlast its founder.

At its heart, the memoir explores how faith, family, delayed fulfilment, bereavement, education, enterprise, and purposeful service can converge to shape a consequential life. Its central proposition is both intimate and far-reaching: adversity need not have the final word, delay need not extinguish possibility, and achievement acquires its deepest significance when personal ambition develops into service to others. Through the experiences she recounts and the institution she builds, Dr Lott-Jonathan challenges conventional measures of success and directs attention to a more enduring standard: the value created for others through the life one has lived. Read through the lenses of leadership, organisational development, education, entrepreneurship, and human behaviour. Dr Lott-Jonathan’s story raises a question with particular relevance in a society inclined to measure achievement by speed, visibility, wealth, and position: What if the experiences we interpret as delays, detours, and disappointments are also preparing us for responsibilities we cannot yet fully understand? The question does not presume that every setback serves a predetermined purpose. Instead, it encourages a more considered understanding of growth, recognising how experience can reshape priorities, deepen judgment, and prepare individuals to serve beyond their immediate ambitions.

The Structure and Overall Focus of the Book GOLD DUST is organised into 12 chapters, complemented by interludes and personal reflections from people whose lives intersect with the author’s. This structure distinguishes the book from a conventional, strictly chronological memoir. Rather than presenting an isolated account of individual achievement, Dr Lott-Jonathan places her personal experiences within a wider network of family relationships, friendships, professional obligations, spiritual convictions, and social responsibilities. The narrative traces her journey from childhood in the riverine communities of Bayelsa State and the family environment of Port Harcourt through educational setbacks, university life, legal training, marriage, motherhood, and the establishment of Aduvie International School in Abuja. It also confronts the emotional realities of bereavement, the prolonged wait for additional children, the demands of institutional leadership, and the continuing influence of faith upon personal decision-making. The book’s most consequential theme is the relationship between purpose and process. Dr Lott-Jonathan’s experiences illustrate that an individual’s future cannot always be assessed accurately by examining one disappointing season. The more revealing measure is the capacity to remain purposeful while navigating circumstances that cannot be controlled.

The book’s central metaphor is especially effective because it changes the way we think about value. We frequently evaluate lives through their most visible outcomes, overlooking the quiet decisions, difficult seasons, supportive relationships, and repeated acts of commitment that made those outcomes possible. GOLD DUST reminds us that the apparent smallness of an experience does not determine its eventual significance. From my perspective as an educator and scholar, the memoir’s enduring value lies in its invitation to examine our own assumptions about success. Are we judging progress by the speed with which we reach a destination, or by the wisdom and character we develop along the way? By bringing the reader into both the difficult and rewarding seasons of her journey, Dr LottJonathan encourages us to recognise that legacy is constructed through choices made repeatedly, often long before their consequences become visible. I would recommend Gold Dust to students, educators, entrepreneurs, institutional leaders, parents, and readers seeking a thoughtful account of perseverance and purpose. It is particularly valuable for those who are in the midst of uncertainty and need to reconsider the relationship between present circumstances and future possibilities. When the final page is turned, the most important question is not simply what we have learned about Dr Ayima Lott-Jonathan. It is what we have been prompted to reconsider about ourselves. The true measure of GOLD DUST is not what it represents in the hand of its possessor, but what its accumulation reveals about the journey, the character formed along the way, and the value that can be shared with others. Dr Lott-Jonathan’s memoir invites us to gather those grains with greater consciousness, to honour the people who have helped shape our lives, and to build legacies that remain meaningful long after individual achievements have faded from public view.

Mondy Gold is a professor at Colorado State University, United States.