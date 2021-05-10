GoE visits PH, Lagos Abuja hospitals, donates oxygen to premature babies

Latest News
By Sam Nwaoko

Online entertainment and entrepreneurship link group, Garden of Eden (GoE), which provides enterprise support, networking and entertainment, has organised a programme aimed at raising funds to support indigent children in hospitals in selected cities in Nigeria.

Garden of Eden, which is primarily Facebook-based, recently held “Hope for Children: Walk for Charity” in which it targeted N1 million to buy oxygen for premature babies in incubators.

Speaking on the initiative, the arrowhead of the group, Mr Kelvin Tubonimi Lawson, who is also one of the movers of the group, said “in Lagos, we visited Massey Street Children’s Hospital; in Port Harcourt, Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (Former BMH) and in Abuja, Kubwa General Hospital. This was done simultaneously by members in those regions.”

Speaking on the aim of the group, Lawson said “unlike many Facebook groups which exist for the purpose of fun, Garden of Eden has a vision of impacting lives positively in a fun environment,” and added that “upon inception in January, 2021, one of our visions was to hold regular Walks for Charity in addition to having a business club where we offer entrepreneurial support.”

He noted that “although we set out to raise N1million in a month, but we were only able to raise over N400,000 because of how young the group is,” saying “there’ll definitely be more, two or three more before the end of the year and our major focus is on the wellbeing of women and children.”

Lawson added that “we will also target providing water for rural communities, renovation of classroom blocks, and provision of educational materials to children.”

Receiving the oxygen in Port Harcourt on behalf of the hospital, Head of Nursing Section (HNS), Enyinalah Ozioma, represented by Oribi Nathan Cheye Roselyn thanked the group for the gesture.

She stated that more babies in incubators need the support of members of society to survive.

Also speaking, the Chief Nursing Officer of the Hospital, Tamuno Joy, represented by Sorgia Margaret, called on other organisations to emulate Garden of Eden by coming to the aid of indigent babies in the hospital.

In Lagos, the Social Welfare Officer, Alirudeen Abiola, who received the group thanked GoE members for the gesture.

 

