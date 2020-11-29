God’s servants should not be disrespected —Ayeni

Prophet Olorunsola Ayeni, has charged Nigerians and the Federal Government to always accord more respect to God’s servants because they are His intermediaries to mankind.

He added that not under any circumstances should genuine God’s servants be disrespected by any persons or political office holders directly or indirectly.

Prophet Ayeni of the Voice of Salvation Evangelical Ministry International stated this at a press briefing in Ketu, Lagos State, as part of the activities to announce his 3-in-1 event tagged Pastor’s Call’s Day: Ordination, book and album launch.

Ayeni noted that it is imperative for God’s ministers to be respected and that clerics should also ensure to always put themselves in the position of respect, adding that this would make the country behold more divine favour from God and suppress evil attack from the world of darkness.

“Respecting genuine God’s generals is the only way to go and experience peace in the country. These are the set of people that represent God and hear from God directly. Any act of embarrassing or insulting them could call for the wrath of God on the land. There are still prophets as of the old and we must take advantage of this to seek God’s face through them for the restoration of the country,” he added.

He also charged the Federal Government to create more opportunities for the youths to enhance the nation’s economy, noting that this effort does not need prayers, but adequate action.

“This country discourages destinies and suppresses the glory of the young generation. We need to appreciate people more; this will give people more encouragement to be good ambassadors,” he said.

Speaking on the event, the cleric said “the annual programme was specially ordained by God as an avenue to appreciate God for the successful journey of my ministry.”

He noted that the programme will commence from (today) November 29 to December 5, with various activities including, Pastor’s Trumpet Night, book and album launch, among others. Notable clerics expected to grace the event include Baba Obiwale Gideon, Prophet Festus Adewole, Prophet Wole Oladiyun and Adegbodu twins, among others.

