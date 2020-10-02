God’s hand present in Diri’s victory ― PDP governors

Governors elected under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday observed that there is clearly the hand of God in the election of Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa state following the Appeal Court’s reaffirmation of his victory.

The Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum (PDPGF) and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, made the declaration in a statement issued by Hon. C.I.D. Maduabum, Director – General of the forum, in Abuja.

“The news of the Appellate Court victory did not come as a surprise because it has been obvious that the hand of God is clearly on the throne concerning Governor Diri’s leadership of Bayelsa state,” the statement said.

The Governors’ Forum congratulated Diri, over the court verdict setting aside of the Bayelsa State Election Tribunal’s earlier nullification of his election as the Governor of Bayelsa state.

The statement said the current affirmation of his mandate, necessary support, prayers and loyalty given by Bayelsans clear the path for him to settle down in the enormous task of taking the state to greater heights without any further distractions.

The governors appealed to the Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP) “and the unseen hands supporting them,” to also realise that there must be an end to litigation and it is time to allow Bayelsa Governor to move the State forward by delivering the good governance Bayelsa people crave for and deserve.

They added: “We see this victory as a testimony to the gallant efforts already made by the Governor since he mounted the saddle a few months ago.

“It is now left for Governor Diri to reciprocate the love of the people with the resolve to continue to do more in delivering democratic dividends to the people of Bayelsa State who have not only put their hopes on him but have also given their wholehearted trust and undiluted loyalty. We are certain that you will continue to rise to the occasion in the tradition of PDP Governors.

“Your colleagues, Governors of the PDP and our great party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP will continue to support you to succeed.”

