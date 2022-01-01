Godfathers attack me because I decided to develop Anambra as governor — Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has relived the events that happened during his 34-month stint as the Governor of Anambra State, saying that political godfathers in the country, fought him, simply because he decided to work for the good of the people and for the development of the state.

Ngige recalled that his administration then, embarked on mega infrastructural projects, public service reforms, prioritised workers and pensioners welfare, attracted federal presence and enthroned peace and security in the entire State, not minding the humongous debts he inherited from his predecessor.

The two-time minister spoke over the weekend, at the Awka Egwu Uzu festival, Awka, where the Traditional ruler of the Ancient Awka Kingdom, Eze Uzu (Dr) Gibson Nwosu conferred on him the Igbo royal title of “Onyili Mmagba,” meaning the man who wrestled everybody to the ground, escaped and gave freedom to others.

Speaking with journalists after receiving the title, Ngige recalled that as Governor, he was kidnapped, though he didn’t pay any ransom to free himself.

He said, “I decided to work for the people because that was the main crux of the problem. Will you stand and work for the people or the godfathers? So, I stood with the people and worked for them.

“Hitherto, Awka was a village but we tranformed the village to a befitting capital city. We brought infrastructure development and introduced reforms in the public service. We tarred all the roads in the GRA Awka. We dualised Nnamdi Azikiwe Road and put street lights on them. We repaired the water scheme and got water running in three quarters of the city including Akwata.

“We also improved electricity. The Agu Awka power station with a big 60KVA sub-injector station was brought during my time as Governor to complement the Nibo power station and we had electricity here in Awka. We put up the Ngozika Housing Estate. The Housing Estate for workers was done by us.

“We brought Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to Awka. Before then, land grabbers like the people who claim to be fighting for traditional rulership of Awka had taken the land from CBN but we recovered and returned it to CBN. I also recovered the land near gulf course from the land grabbers and handed it over to NNPC and they brought mega station to us here in Awka. All these things made Awka a befitting state capital. These were the few things we were able to do in 34 months.”

Speaking on his new title, Ngige said the people of Awka remembered all he had done and invited him to show appreciation and he came to receive the thank you.

The minister thanked Eze-Uzu for the honour done to him and prayed that God should bless the title for him to use it and work for Anambra State and Nigeria.

He threw his weight behind Eze Gibson Nwosu as the only Government recognized traditional ruler in Awka Kingdom.

“There is only one sovereign government at any given time. So, the government of Anambra State recognises Eze Uzu. I recognised him. My predecessors recognised him. He is not yet dead. He is still alive. So, he is the traditional ruler recognised by all.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the occasion and also former Governor of the State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, urged Ndigbo not to abandon their culture and tradition.

Ezeife who was represented by Hon. Ben Nwankwo, said the social and political circumstances Igbos found themselves today can never be permanent.

He urged Ndigbo to focus on the future as what lies ahead is greater than what is being witnessed at moment.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report.…