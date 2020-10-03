Godfatherism, bane of Nigeria’s development ― Ex-Lagos PDP chairman, Adewale

A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Otunba Segun Adewale aka Aeroland, has identified godfatherism as the reason the country still remains backward 60 years after attaining independence, despite the huge human and natural resources it is endowed with by God.

Adewale, who was the party candidate for the Lagos West Senatorial District in 2015, said this while fielding questions from journalists on the occasion of the celebration of Nigeria at 60.

The party chieftain, who recalled that past leaders, including the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo; Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Sir Ahmadu Bello and other great founding fathers of Nigeria, “were not installed by godfathers, but showed interest and the people gave them to power on their merit,” described them as men who were accountable to the citizens and made good policies and “delivered people-centric projects,” that impacted the lives of all Nigerians.

He argued that issues of tribalism and religious division were near non-existence, during their time as they were not in power to serve their pockets, adding that they delivered sterling projects that stood the test of time.

“But today Nigeria has lost these opportunities, with the crop of leaders we now have across the states.

“We all know those who came up with universities such as ABU, OAU, Ile- Ife, UNILAG, etc, which the purpose was for learning and development, but these days children of our political elites are no longer in these universities because of how they’ve destroyed education in Nigeria,” Adewale said.

Adewale, however, lauded some of the serving governors, including Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Nyesome Wine (Rivers), Zulum (Borno), who he said were delivering dividends of democracy to their people and free from the dictates of any godfathers, expressing the view that Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, “will do much more in his second term, since the godfather who could have caused distractions for him are now out of the way.”

“Coming back to South-West, amongst the governors in the six states, it is only Governor Seyi Makinde that is totally free from the dictates and control of any godfather. That is why you see the governor busy flagging off projects and commissioning those he has completed, in less than two years he came into office,” he said.

Speaking further, Adewale noted that, for Nigeria to move forward, people should stop voting leaders with a tie to godfathers, who will put them into a mess, urging Nigerians to keep rallying around governors whose business was to make life better for citizens who elected them and not any godfather.

“These so-called godfathers are Nigerians, who are powerful but their power is not as strong as the resilience and collective will of the people, the citizens should be resolute always,” he charged.

The party chieftain, who lamented the insecurity in the country and bad leadership, wondering what the nation had to celebrate at 60 years, said agitations for Biafra and the Oduduwa Republic would not have been if the country was moving forward.

“What do we have to celebrate at 60th Independence? If Nigeria is moving forward, you won’t be seeing agitations for Biafrans and Oduduwas, asking to be separated from Nigeria. This is because of bad leadership, and not giving every region and people a fair share of what is due to them, so what do we have to celebrate at 60?” he queried.

