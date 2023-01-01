God will do a new thing for Nigeria —Ositelu

The primate of the Primate of The Church of the Lord (TCL) Worldwide and the president of World Council of Churches (WCC) for Africa, Most Reverend (Dr) Rufus Ositelu, has assured Nigerians that God has promised to do a new thing and that the country will flourish again in 2023.

Ositelu stated this in his New Year message to the nation as the world ushered in to 2023, while congratulating the entire nation and the world at large for the grace bestowed upon all and sundry in witnessing the New Year.

In his prophesy for the fresh year, Ositelu noted that the Lord said, “I Will do a new thing in Nigeria and I will make Nigeria to flourish again. There will be breakthrough politically, socially and economically.”

“I wish to state that this season is a time for demonstrating love for one another especially the underprivileged. It is equally a time for sober reflections both as individuals and collectively as a nation in order to avoid the pitfalls of the past and chart a new course for attaining great and lofty heights.

“As we all are aware 2023 is an election year, it is, therefore, important for the Federal and state governments and especially Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure free, fair and credible elections. All forms of electoral malpractices should be avoided. At this juncture let me stress that politicians and stakeholders should let patriotism and selfless service be their watchwords throughout the electioneering campaigns, during and after the forthcoming elections.

“Similarly women should be enabled and encouraged to vote and be voted for. Exhibit the fear of God in all that you do. Avoid violence and heating up the polity as no election is worth any Nigerian’s life. The Youth should resist being used by politicians as agents for perpetrating violence,” he added.

