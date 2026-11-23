A retired cleric of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Rev Dachomo, has recounted his battle with kidney failure, describing his recovery as one of the greatest testimonies of God’s faithfulness in his life.

He disclosed this on Monday while reflecting on his years in active church service during his retirement farewell address, in which he described his journey as one marked by sacrifices, health challenges, disappointments, victories and divine intervention.

Dachomo said his kidney condition, which required surgery, was one of the most difficult experiences he faced during his ministry, adding that there were moments when he feared he might not return to the work he loved.

Dachomo recalled spending time in hospital, enduring pain and uncertainty while relying on his faith to overcome kidney faiilure.

“My kidney condition became one of the greatest battles of my life. I went through a kidney operation, and there were moments when I wondered whether I would ever return to the work I loved.

“I knew what it meant to depend on God when human strength had failed. I knew what it meant to pray when the body was weak. I knew what it meant to encourage others while secretly fighting battles of my own,” he said.

Dachomo said that although members of the congregation saw him preaching and ministering, many were unaware of the personal struggles he was experiencing.

According to him, there were occasions when he had to summon strength to stand behind the pulpit despite the pain he was enduring.

“Some people saw the preacher, but they did not see the tears. They heard my sermons, but they did not know the pain I was carrying. They saw me standing behind the pulpit, but they did not know how many times I had to gather strength just to stand,” he added.

Expressing gratitude for his recovery, the retired cleric said he considered his survival an opportunity to continue preaching, praying, and encouraging others.

He attributed his recovery and years of service to God’s grace, citing 2 Corinthians 12:9, which speaks of God’s strength being made perfect in human weakness.

Reflecting further on his ministry, Dachomo said his years of service exposed him to the suffering of individuals and families, including widows, orphans, and grieving relatives.

He noted that he had experienced difficult moments within the church and witnessed the struggles of members, but maintained that his faith remained firm through the challenges.

Although retiring from active service in COCIN, the cleric stressed that he was not abandoning his Christian faith or commitment to the Gospel.

“I may be retiring from active service in the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), but I am not retiring from the service of God. I may be laying down certain responsibilities, but I am not laying down my Bible, my faith, my prayers, or my passion for the Gospel.

“I am retired, but I am not tired!” he declared.

He also used the farewell address to advocate love, unity, forgiveness, and respect for human dignity, maintaining that Christianity should not be built on hatred.

Dachomo further disclosed that he gave his daughter in marriage to a Fulani man, presenting the decision as an example of his belief in peaceful coexistence and the rejection of hatred based on ethnic differences.

He urged Christians to uphold truth, justice, love, and forgiveness in their relationships with others.