God revealed to me Tinubu’ll lead Nigeria to the promise land — Alamu

A cleric has said that one of the top presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will lead Nigeria to the promised land according to a revelation from God, urging that he should be given a chance in 2023 to rule the country.

In a release made available to Tribune Church News and signed by the cleric, Pastor Tunji Alamu, he appealed to members of the party and Nigerians all over the world, irrespective of tribe, religion and political party to support Tinubu so that the plan of God towards the nation can manifest.

Alamu noted that God revealed to him in a revelation that “Tinubu is the Messiah of our time and denying him would be synonymous to the awful occurrence of Chief MKO Abiola and Papa Obafemi Awolowo that we, especially the Yoruba tribe regret afterwards.”

The release read in part, “This shouldn’t be allowed to repeat itself as its effects might be beyond comprehension. I strongly believe only a man of pedigree such as Tinubu fits into this office.

“He has always been a politician with good strategies. He was the only gubernatorial candidate of the APC then the Action Congress of Nigeria, who emerged as a governor in the South-West. He had and implemented a master plan for Lagos State, which exists to this date.

“Similarly, his good strategies served as a ladder to several politicians who have emerged in one political office or the other. Whether gubernatorial, ministerial or senatorial offices. The incumbent president and his vice, Senate President and the speaker, all climbed on this ladder to attain their respective offices,” the release, added.





Alamu said, “It is payback time to support him and his ambition. I am also appealing to the elders of the Yoruba tribe to intervene, solicit and support him. Citing the PDP primaries as an example where other northern aspirants stepped down on the day of election and supported their main aspirant Alhaji Atiku. My deductive reasoning was that it was all planned and it obviously helped Atiku win the primaries which he would have lost to River State governor Nyesom Wike.”

“Initially Nigerians were informed that presidential bids were opened to the southerners alone but in amazement, after selling to ten aspirants from the South, they stopped selling to them. The plan is to share the roles from the south and thereby making their win in the North-East. And to the Yoruba tribe against our candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu with different reasons. It should be noted that Tinubu is our son and father; we should look past his shortcomings and see him as the only candidate ready to retrieve our lost rights in 2023,” the released stated.

