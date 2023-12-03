God is ever faithful. If He makes a promise, He keeps His end of the bargain. He is a covenant-keeping God. God called Abraham and enacted a covenant with him. Despite all that Abraham went through, God kept faith with His side of the covenant. Today, we still speak about the blessings of Abraham; because God is a covenant-keeping God. As long as Abraham obeyed and followed the Lord, God saw to it that His promises to Abraham did not fail. As God did for Abraham, He can do for you if you trust in Him.

In fact, He will do more for you, in Jesus’ name. He is a covenant-keeping God. The above also implies that if things seem to go wrong around us, we should first check ourselves. In Daniel chapter 9, Daniel observed that Israel went into captivity, not because God was not able to keep them, but because Israel kept breaking their covenant with God. Daniel understood that it was a rebellion against the laws of God and the prophets of God that led to the suffering of the people. Based on this realization, Daniel pleaded for the mercy of God. In verses 17 – 19, Daniel prayed: Daniel 9:17-19 Now therefore, O our God, hear the prayer of thy servant, and his supplications, and cause thy face to shine upon thy sanctuary that is desolate, for the Lord’s sake. O my God, incline thine ear, and hear; open thine eyes, and behold our desolations, and the city which is called by thy name: for we do not present our supplications before thee for our righteousnesses, but for thy great mercies. O Lord, hear; O Lord, forgive; O Lord, hearken and do; defer not, for thine own sake, O my God: for thy city and thy people are called by thy name. The prayer, “Lord, have mercy on me!” should be quick on the lips of every human. Don’t forget, even when Israel broke all the covenants of God, they could make resort to the covenant of mercy. And time and again, God usually had respect unto the covenant; and, He would have mercy on his people. Perhaps it was also that awareness that made the two blind men in the New Testament pray for mercy instead of healing. Matthew 9:27 And when Jesus departed thence, two blind men followed him, crying, and saying, Thou Son of David, have mercy on us. We see the same thing with the woman of Canaan (Matt 15: 22) and the man with a lunatic son (Matt 17: 15). God’s covenant word is effective. He says,Isaiah 55:11 So shall my word be that goeth forth out of my mouth: it shall not return unto me void, but it shall accomplish that which I please, and it shall prosper in the thing whereto I sent it. God honors His covenant with us. His word does not fail. So, we must learn to trust in Him.

