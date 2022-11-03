God has called me to serve as one of his ministers, Yul Edochie declares

Popular Nollywood actor and movie director, Yul Edochie, has revealed that he has been called by God to become one of his ministers.

The actor made this known via a video he shared on his Youtube channel, Yul Edochie TV on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

According to him, the calling to serve as God’s minister came a long time ago but he felt the time was not right yet and didn’t take any step towards actualising the revelation.

Click here to watch video:

He added that the time has however come for him to take a step as the calling had become very strong in recent times.

“I have a calling to serve God. I have a calling to be a minister of God. have a calling to be a preacher of God, to be one of God’s ministers to preach the word of God through words and actions.

“I’ve had this calling a long time ago–actually, many years ago. But, I’ve always felt maybe the time hadn’t come, the time wasn’t right. But now, it’s very strong. I feel the time has come.

“God has blessed me in this life. By God’s grace, I’ve become one of the biggest, one of the most celebrated actors in the continent of Africa and also one of the most popular in Africa and Nigeria. God has taken me to a very high point in my career.

“I’m starting to realise God lifted me as an actor to where I am so that I can become one of his ministers,” he stated.

He added that” I think I’ve found my purpose in life and my purpose is to be a minister of God. To make the world a better place. To touch lives through actions and words…….That’s my calling and I’m happy that I’ve come to terms with it.”

The actor also recounted the experience of the accident he had back in 2019 and how God miraculously saved his life and gave him a second chance.

He however disclosed that, although he had accepted his calling as a minister and preacher of the gospel word, that won’t stop him from acting, adding that he will continue to use his acting career to preach the word of God.









