A Catholic priest, Fada Oluoma, has said it is wrong to think that a particular candidate is God’s candidate in an election.

According to him, in a democracy, God respects the will of the people, stressing that all the frontrunners in the just-concluded presidential poll are politicians whose fates were decided by voters.

Oluoma said:“God did not anoint a particular candidate. God’s grace is available to anybody the people elect and if the person cooperates with God’s grace, the person will bring about the need of the people.

“For those of you who are feeling that your candidate is anointed by God and that the defeat of your candidate translates to God’s defeat by the Devil, it’s a wrong mindset.”

The Catholic priest said he was dismayed to see some clerics give the impression that a particular candidate is God’s anointed, adding that “In a democracy, God respects the will of the people and if God anoints you, then you must win, come rain, come shine.”

He said some of the worst kings in the Bible were anointed by God.

‘I can tell you with all humility that God did not anoint any candidate in this election,” he said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE