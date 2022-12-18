God directed me to marry a second wife — Yul Edochie

Popular Nollywood actor and director, Yul Edochie, has claimed that his decision to marry a second wife was a command from Almighty God.

The actor who took to his verified Facebook page on Sunday said, not only is polygamy not a sin, but it is also acknowledged in the Holy Bible.

According to him, polygamy is his destiny and he is a proud it, adding that polygamy came with blessings for him and his family.

He also said that as the “man of God” that he is, some of his life decisions may be complex for people to understand. But he won’t blame those saying negative things about him.

He wrote, “I’m a very proud polygamist. With my full chest. Read Exodus 21 vs 10. The Bible acknowledges polygamy.

“It is my destiny. God directed me to do it. So I can give my son a proper identity. Therefore, it came with many blessings. Blessings for me, blessings for my wife Queen May to calm her down cos as a human being she’ll definitely not be happy about it, and blessings for my wife Judy as well.

“I’m a very solid man of God. With so much grace. You may not understand my life and say negative things about me, but I won’t blame you. It’s my life, not yours. So you’re not supposed to understand it.

“Dear Lord, I acknowledge your abundant blessings in my life, in my family and I just want to say THANK YOU, LORD. My mouth will forever testify to your goodness. May your Mighty Name be praised forever and ever, Amen.”

It will be recalled that Yul Edochie who has been married to his first wife, May Edochie, for about two decades came under heavy criticism earlier this year over his decision to marry his colleague, Judy Austin as a second wife.