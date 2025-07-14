God chose new Al-Hikmah VC — Founder

The founder of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Alhaji Abdulraheem Oladimeji, has said that out of many contestants for the position of Vice-Chancellor of the first Islamic faith-based university, it is God who chose Professor Lateef Oladimeji as the new VC of the university.

Speaking with journalists after a special prayer organised to usher in the new VC on Monday, the founder, who is also the Jagunmolu of Igbominaland and Arogundade of Lagos, prayed for him to succeed as his tenure began on Monday.

He charged the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of the university to uphold honesty, teamwork, and uprightness in the discharge of his duties.

Alhaji Oladimeji disclosed that many people contested for the position of VC but God chose Professor Oladimeji, and he prayed for him to succeed.

Speaking further, the founder of the university assured the council, management, and staff of the institution of his continued support in ensuring that the university is further elevated to greater heights, and that he would continue to support the less privileged in society.

He urged the new VC to carry along all management and staff of Al-Hikmah University in taking decisions, and that he should be prayerful, as only God can make one succeed in life.

Alhaji Oladimeji used the occasion to appeal to Nigerians and all well-privileged people in society to have the fear of God and assist the poor.

Also speaking, the immediate past VC, Professor Yusuf Noah, thanked the founder, council members, management, and staff of the university for the support they gave him throughout his tenure.

Professor Noah appealed for the support of all staff of the university for the new Vice-Chancellor to succeed.

In his own remarks, the new Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oladimeji, solicited the support of all and sundry to enable him to succeed and promised to operate an open-door policy.

He thanked the founder, council members, management, and staff for considering him fit to occupy the position.

Earlier, the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Soliu, had led special prayers in honour of the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor at the Adewole residence of the founder, Alhaji Abdulraheem Oladimeji.

Sheikh Soliu prayed for God to protect and guide the new Vice-Chancellor in the discharge of his duties.

The Chief Imam described Alhaji Abdulraheem Oladimeji as a man who has the fear of God, is hardworking, and whom God has blessed with tremendous knowledge.

