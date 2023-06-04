Another blessing that comes from raising our children in the ways of the Lord is the gift of community. When our children are part of a church family, they are surrounded by Godly people who love and care for them. They have Christian mentors and role models who can guide them and help them grow in their faith. This sense of belonging and support is a blessing from God, and it can be invaluable as they navigate the challenges of life. This is because young people can sometimes be weak and unstable, but being in a church community can be a source of strength and stability. Paul wrote to the Galatians:

Galatians 6: 1 – 2 Brethren, if a man is overtaken in any trespass, you who are spiritual restore such a one in a spirit of gentleness, considering yourself lest you also be tempted. Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ

It is in the church that young people can find this type of support. Meanwhile, a support system that helps a young person to recover his balance when he falters on the slippery terrain called life is a great blessing – it can be the difference between a lifetime of success and that of failure.

Finally, when we raise our children in the ways of the Lord, we are helping them to develop a strong moral compass. They learn to distinguish between right and wrong, and they learn to make decisions based on God’s values and principles. Genesis 18: 17 – 19 shows us the generational blessings accruable from this kind of Godly upbringing of children:

And the Lord said, “Shall I hide from Abraham what I am doing, since Abraham shall surely become a great and mighty nation, and all the nations of the earth shall be blessed in him? For I have known him, in order that he may command his children and his household after him, that they keep the way of the Lord, to do righteousness and justice, that the Lord may bring to Abraham what He has spoken to him.”

So, like Abraham, let us raise our children in the ways of the Lord. Let us prepare them to receive God’s blessings. Let us pass on to them the gift of faith, community, and a strong moral compass. We do these because we know that God’s blessings are not automatic. It will come upon them only as we do our part as parents to raise them in the ways of the Lord; teaching them about God’s love and grace, guiding them to make decisions based on His values and principles, and surrounding them with a community of believers who can support and encourage them.

Let us, therefore, commit ourselves to raising our children in the ways of the Lord. As we do, our children shall receive God’s blessings, and we also shall receive the blessings and rewards of Godly parenting. Amen.

concluded.

