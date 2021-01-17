God alone is the answer to Nigeria’s myriad of problems —Olatunbosun

Newly appointed Superintendent of Kaduna District Coordinating Council (KDCC), Christ Apostolic Church, Pastor Shola Olatunbosun, has assumed office, just as he calls on members of the church to fear God in their endeavours.

He also promised to continue to pray for the progress of the nation and the church.

Speaking during his inauguration and welcome of service as the new head of the church in Kaduna, Pastor Olatunbosun, said the nation is passing through some difficulties and that God alone is the answer to the country’s myriad of problems.

While speaking to newsmen, Olatunbosun lamented that clerics that are prophesying about the doom that will befall Nigeria are compounding the nation’s socio-economic problems.

He said a good prophet should be able to neutralise any looming danger with prayers, instead of folding arms and announcing doom for the country.

He added that he actually sympathised with President Muhammadu Buhari on the insecurity in the country, and urged Nigerians to pray for him to overcome the ugly situation.

He said: “On prophecy of doom by some clerics, the Bible says we should say it is well with Israel. I am not a prophet of doom. Even if we see danger coming, we should pray against it.

“There is no limit to what prayers can do. With prayers, we can overcome national problems. It is the prayer that is making us survive COVID-19 till today,” he said.

Pastor Olatunbosun is saddled with the responsibility of coordinating 10 districts and four centres under the church.

Earlier, in the church auditorium, the congregation had prayed for their new leader, asking to increase him in wisdom and spiritual growth to direct them to the path of Godliness.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

As Nigeria Enters The New Year, More People Die Of COVID-19

Last week, Nigeria recorded 55 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest in over four months, Tribune Online analysis reveals. According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded more deaths than last week was the 59 deaths reported in the 32nd week of the pandemic (August 2 – August 8)…

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Nigeria End Of January — PTF

NATIONAL coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, has said the nation is expected to receive its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this month. Aliyu made the disclosure as a guest on ARISE News, on Sunday. Upon receipt of the vaccines, Aliyu said vaccination of the public, especially those that are vulnerable, the elderly…

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

International Criminal Court Begins Probe Into Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters In Nigeria

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has disclosed that it’s conducting a preliminary investigation into the recent #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported on Wednesday…