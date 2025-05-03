GOC Ajose’s wife charges NAOWA skill programme graduates on job creation

The wife of General Officer Commanding, 8 Division, Mrs Meg Ndidi Ajose, has commend graduates of skill acquisition programme organised by the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), 8 Div. centre, describing them as job creators and community builders.

She stated this on Friday at Gingiya barracks Sokoto, when the centre graduated another cohort of skilled professionals from its Vocational Training Centre.

In a touching statement delivered on her behalf, Mrs. Meg Ndidi Ajose, praised the graduates for their commitment and perseverance.

Represented by Mrs. Fatima Abass, she emphasised the importance of their newly acquired skills and the potential impact on their communities.

“You are not just graduates; you are fashion designers, tailors, makeup artists, bag makers, and more,” she said.

“You are innovators and job creators, building small markets and transforming communities. Your skills are valuable, your dreams are valid, and your contributions are essential to the nation.”

Mrs. Ajose applauded the dedication of the NAOWA Centre’s instructors and management, describing the institution as a “platform for empowerment, a beacon of hope, and a catalyst for sustainable livelihoods.”

Speaking at the event, the GOC, Major General Ibikunle Ajose, represented by Colonel Raphael Olugbenga Adeyemi, Deputy Chief of Staff, Logistics, reiterated the division’s commitment to supporting the centre.

“I am truly impressed by the quality of work and the transformation I’ve seen today,” said Col. Adeyemi. “The GOC will be fully briefed, and I assure you of his unwavering support in ensuring the centre achieves its objectives.”

The event also recognised the contributions of Brigadier General AJ Mohammed, Commander 8 Division Garrison, whose leadership and strategic input were instrumental in the programme’s success.

Highlights of the ceremony included the presentation of certificates to the graduates and an exhibition of their finished works, ranging from tailored fashion pieces to handcrafted items, signifying their readiness to take on entrepreneurial ventures.

Reaffirming its commitment to the vision of the NAOWA National President, the 8 Division chapter pledged to continue promoting unity, service, and humanity-driven legacies.

As the graduates step into the future equipped with new skills and confidence, the day’s event stood as a powerful reminder that empowering women and youth is not just a mission, it is a transformation that resonates far beyond the barracks.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE