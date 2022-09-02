GOC 3 Division warns troops against participation in criminal activities

General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division Nigerian Army (NA) and Commander of Operation SAFE HAVEN(OPSH), Major General Ibrahim Ali, has warned troops against involvement in criminal activities which could further endanger the country.

The GOC in a statement signed by the Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations 3 Division, Major Ishaku Takwa, gave the warning during the graduation ceremony of participants of Exercise Shining Star II at Headquarters 3 Division Small Arms Range Miango-Bassa, Plateau state.

Major General Ali revealed that the scourge of insecurity in the country and the world at large was responsible for the consistent training and retraining of NA personnel to enable them to secure the lives and property of law-abiding citizens.

He posited that the Post-Basic Training was organised with the overall aim of achieving the effective performance of troops, adding that the life of a soldier is hinged on training and retraining.

General Ali pointed out that the training would enable personnel of the Nigerian Army to respond swiftly and professionally to security threats in the discharge of their constitutional duties and urged the graduating personnel to make good use of the military skills learned for the betterment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and service to the nation.

In his welcome remarks, the Division Training Officer (DTO) of 3 Division NA, Brigadier General Suleiman Adamu said Exercise Shining Star II, which is a Post-Basic Training Cadre for selected young soldiers, has further equipped personnel to face the current security challenges confronting the country.

Represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff Administration, Lieutenant Colonel S. I. Shaibu, the Division Training Officer said the training was aimed at improving troops’ combat skills in weapon handling and proficiency, field training, communication, map reading, ethics, use of GPS, offline maps, and regimentation in line with the standard practice of the Nigerian Army.

He thanked the General Officer Commanding for his visionary leadership and adequate logistic support to the school.

The highlights of the event were the shooting competition, presentation of certificates to the graduands and the group photograph.

