The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division Nigerian Army (NA) and commander of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH), Major General Ibrahim Ali has warned troops that NA will deal heavily with any personnel caught involved in illegal arms and ammunition deals.

Even as the command inaugurated soldiers for arms and ammunition refreshers course in Jos, Plateau State.

According to a statement by the acting deputy director army public relations 3 Division, Major Ishaku Tarkwa, GOC made this known, on Wednesday, during the inauguration ceremony of participants of Arms and Ammunition Storeman Refresher Course 1/22 at Headquarters 3 Base Ordnance Depot, Maxwell Khobe Cantonment Jos.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EDITORIAL: ICPC’s Budget Padding Allegation

GOC 3 Division warns troops about illegal arms, ammunition dealings

GOC 3 Division warns troops about illegal arms, ammunition dealings

Major General Ali said the scourge of insecurity in the country must be tackled through training and retraining of personnel to enable them effectively secure the lives and property of law-abiding citizens.

He averred that, the training was organised in line with the COAS vision of having “A Professional Nigerian Army Ready to Accomplish Assigned Missions Within a Joint Environment in the Defence of Nigeria”.

He emphasised on the need for troops to seek knowledge for a better living adding that the course will enable armourers and potential armourers to be versatile in the area of arms and ammunition management within the Nigerian Army and their units.

In his welcome address, the commander, 3 Division Ordnance Services, Brigadier General SA Alamu, said the training on ammunition and storeman refresher course was aimed at training the participants on both theoretical and practical roles and responsibilities of an armourer.





General Alamu further charged the participants to be very adaptive, hardworking, open minded and ready to learn.

The total of 30 participants drawn from various units and formations within 3 Division were inaugurated and the course is expected to last till 4 October 2022.