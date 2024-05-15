The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division, Nigerian Army (NA), Maj.-Gen Obinna Onubogu, has assured residents of Kogi of adequate security and protection of lives and property.

Maj. -Gen. Onubogu gave the assurance while addressing newsmen during his maiden and operational visit to 12 Brigade NA, at Chari-Maigumeri Barracks Lokoja, on Tuesday.

The GOC was reacting to recent two incidents of kidnapped University students in Osara, and communal clashes in Omola Local Government Area of Kogi.

The GOC commander pledged that nothing would be spared to ensure that his Area of Responsibility (AOR) which included Kogi, remained safe and secured.

“We have been able to significantly reduce most issues of kidnappings and communal clashes within Kogi.

“Just recently we have had two incidents of kidnapped students at Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH) and the communal clashes at Omola in Kogi East.

“In those attacks, the troops of NA in collaboration with other security agencies were able to curb the incidence and reassure the citizens of their safety.

“So, when you talk of the successes, we have been able to rescue almost all the students that were kidnapped in the university, as well as conduct patrols and visit to other communal areas where there were clashes”, he said

The GOC commended Gov. Ahmed Ododo, for his prompt visit to those affected communities to reassure the citizens of their safety as well as meeting with traditional rulers in the area to ensure peace.

The GOC added: “So, by and large, our roles in aiding the civil authority within Kogi are being accomplished successfully”.

The GOC noted that it was important he visited the troops of 12 Brigade to motivate and reassure them that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. -Gen. Taureed Lagbaja, was fully behind them in all their operations.

He commended the Commander of 12 Brigade, Brig Gen. Haruna Dasuki, for his efforts and commitment of the troops to safeguarding lives and property in Kogi.

“I can assure you that the security in Kogi will continue to get better every passing day,” Onubogu stated.

The GOC reaffirmed the commitment of the NA under the leadership of the COAS to prioritize the welfare of officers and soldiers as well as putting adequate measures in place to take care of the families of the fallen heroes.

The GOC thanked the Kogi State Government for providing the facilities for the troops to remain in their operational units.

“The Kogi State Government has been supportive and we are very grateful,” he added.

The 12 Brigade Commander, Brig Gen Dasuki, led the GOC on a tour at the barracks and also commissioned new project.

The highlight of the tour was the planting of trees by the GOC at the barracks.

